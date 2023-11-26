WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews knocked down a fire on Heroux Street in Woonsocket Sunday morning.

Deputy Fire Chief Christopher Oakland said the fire was contained to the outside of the home.

“From what we understand from the tenants, the mattress caught on fire at about four o’clock this morning. They moved the mattress themselves out to the porch. They put some water figuring they’d put it out, and then it reignited, ” Oakland explained.

According to Oakland, the initial fire started because there was an electrical cord running underneath the mattress.

“We always try to stress that you should not have extension cords underneath furniture, any type of rugs, and be careful what you plug into them cause they will heat up,” he said.

Oakland said more people use extension cords this time of year and stressed the importance of making sure homes have working smoke detectors.