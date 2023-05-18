WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — About two dozen firefighters responded Thursday after a fire broke out inside a duplex on Summer Street in Woonsocket.

Photo: Ryan Welch/WPRI-TV

Deputy Chief Christopher Oakland told 12 News a man waved down a passing truck and told them his house was on fire. He was the only person home at the time and got out safely.

What started as a chimney fire spread into the walls, according to Oakland. Firefighters initially had trouble getting to the flames, he said, but they made an aggressive interior attack and were able to knock them down relatively quickly.

No injuries were reported.

12 News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates.