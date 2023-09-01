CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire broke out Friday morning at a home in Cumberland.

According to Fire Chief Nicholas Anderson, crews responded to East Earle Street around 9:45 a.m. after police noticed smoke billowing out of the home.

It’s believed the fire started on the back porch before spreading to the rest of the house.

Anderson said the fire was put out quickly with the help of crews from Central Falls.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.