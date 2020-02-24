Woman found dead at scene of Pawtucket house fire

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman was found dead at the scene of an early morning, multi-family house fire in Pawtucket, officials confirmed.

Crews were called to the scene just after 6:30 a.m. at 93 Summit St. where smoke was seen billowing into the air and the roof partially collapsed.

According to State Fire Marshal Tim McLaughlin and Pawtucket Fire Chief William Sisson, the woman lived on the first floor where they believe the fire may have started.

McLaughlin says it is unclear at this time if she died from the fire or another issue.

BREAKING: Pawtucket Fire Chief confirms there is a woman victim at 93 Summit St. fire. All under investigation. No further details on the victim at this time. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/hapusXtgoD — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) February 24, 2020

One firefighter was also transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

“We’re using our infrared cameras to look for any hot spots in the wall to put out any potential fires,” Sisson said. “We try to keep the scene as intact as we can so that fire investigators can get a valid look at the building.”

Kevin Isom, who lives in the building, says he noticed the fire and pulled the fire alarm.

“I started banging on people’s doors and yelling fire and sure enough everyone responded quickly,” Isom said.

Residents tell Eyewitness News that aside from the one woman, they were all able to get out of the home themselves before crews arrived.

The street remains closed from Summit to Vernon street.

The Red Cross has been on scene assisting residents while the Fire Marshal continues to investigate the cause.