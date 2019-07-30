Destructive fire at Pawtucket business sends 3 firefighters to the hospital

Video above courtesy of Jim Emerson

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Three firefighters were sent to the hospital as crews battled a fire at a Pawtucket business in 90+ degree heat.

The fire began inside of “Kars and Cuts” — an auto-detailing shop that also offers haircuts — on Dexter Street.

An Eyewitness News viewer sent in video of thick, black smoke and flames coming from the roof of the building.

BREAKING: Crews battling a fire in Pawtucket off Dexter St @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/9tmOsanIix — Shiina LoSciuto (@ShiinaHL) July 30, 2019

Thurber said the firefighters were all transported with heat-related ailments.

According to Thurber, the department called in a number of additional crews so firefighters could take shifts to stay hydrated.

The building has been deemed a total loss.

It’s unclear what caused the fire, though Thurber said they found a car and a couple of tires on fire inside the building.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene gathering details. Check back for updates.