Destructive fire at Pawtucket business sends 3 firefighters to the hospital

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Three firefighters were sent to the hospital as crews battled a fire at a Pawtucket business in 90+ degree heat.

The fire began inside of “Kars and Cuts” — an auto-detailing shop that also offers haircuts — on Dexter Street.

An Eyewitness News viewer sent in video of thick, black smoke and flames coming from the roof of the building.

Thurber said the firefighters were all transported with heat-related ailments.

According to Thurber, the department called in a number of additional crews so firefighters could take shifts to stay hydrated.

The building has been deemed a total loss.

It’s unclear what caused the fire, though Thurber said they found a car and a couple of tires on fire inside the building.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene gathering details. Check back for updates.

