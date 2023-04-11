NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters are working to knock down flames that broke out Tuesday at a North Smithfield home.

A 12 News crew observed flames and smoke billowing from the home on Providence Pike. Fire Chief David Chartier said crews were called around 3 p.m. after a report of a small brush fire. The wind then caused to fire to spread to the home, according to Chartier.

“They’re very difficult to battle, especially when conditions are so dry and the wind is so high. They just take off,” Chartier said of brush fires. “Doesn’t help either is that there’s no water in this area.”

Rhode Island and Massachusetts are both under a red flag warning through Wednesday due to conditions that increase the risk of fires spreading more quickly. Officials are asking the public to avoid burning anything.

According to fire officials, crews from other communities were delayed because they were responding to a large brush fire elsewhere.

“So our mutual aid was coming from quite a ways away,” Chartier said.

The state fire marshal will investigate the cause of the brush fire. No one was home at the time. No word yet on how many people are displaced.