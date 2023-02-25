PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters battled a fire at a home on Carter Ave. on Saturday night. Flames and smoke could be seen coming out of the upper level of the home.

Assistant Fire Chief William Conroy says the fire likely started in the home’s basement before spreading. One person was in the home at the time of the fire but got out safely.

Conroy told 12 News one firefighter was hurt but did not have to be transported.

The Red Cross said are assisting five people, two adults and three children, after they were displaced from the home because of the fire.

The fire is currently under investigation.