Firefighters rescue 2 tenants from Central Falls apartment fire; 12 displaced

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Roughly a dozen people were displaced from their homes Friday after a fire broke out inside an apartment in Central Falls.

The building, located on Dexter Street, has a small shop on the ground floor and apartments on the upper levels.

Central Falls Fire Chief Scott Mello said there were initially reports of two people trapped inside the building, but firefighters were able to find them and get them to safety.

No injuries were reported, but Mello said a cat remains unaccounted for.

The American Red Cross is responding to help the displaced tenants, according to Mello.

The rear of the building sustained extensive damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/16/21: Mike Sabitoni

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community