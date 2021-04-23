Firefighters rescue 2 tenants from Central Falls apartment fire; 12 displaced

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Roughly a dozen people were displaced from their homes Friday after a fire broke out inside an apartment in Central Falls.

The building, located on Dexter Street, has a small shop on the ground floor and apartments on the upper levels.

Central Falls Fire Chief Scott Mello said there were initially reports of two people trapped inside the building, but firefighters were able to find them and get them to safety.

No injuries were reported, but Mello said a cat remains unaccounted for.

The American Red Cross is responding to help the displaced tenants, according to Mello.

The rear of the building sustained extensive damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.