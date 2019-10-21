Woman, dog dead following Woonsocket fire

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman found unresponsive by crews battling a house fire in Woonsocket has died.

Crews responded to a home on Newbury Street in Woonsocket around 7 a.m. Monday for reports of a fire.

Fire officials told Eyewitness News an unconscious woman – only described as middle-aged – was found on the first floor of the home. They said she was taken to Landmark Medical Center where she died.

They said a dog also died.

Fire officials said the home is likely a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you new information as soon as it becomes available.