Breaking News
Woman, dog found dead at Woonsocket fire scene
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Woman, dog dead following Woonsocket fire

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman found unresponsive by crews battling a house fire in Woonsocket has died.

Crews responded to a home on Newbury Street in Woonsocket around 7 a.m. Monday for reports of a fire.

Fire officials told Eyewitness News an unconscious woman – only described as middle-aged – was found on the first floor of the home. They said she was taken to Landmark Medical Center where she died.

They said a dog also died.

Fire officials said the home is likely a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you new information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com