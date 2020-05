PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A car was left nearly vertical after a crash in Pawtucket overnight.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Interstate-95 South near Exit 30 where workers have been doing construction.

Video shows it appears the car went off the road and down the hill near the off-ramp and getting trapped on a wall.

At this time there is no word on any injuries.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Rhode Island State Police for more information.

This is a Breaking News story, check back for updates.