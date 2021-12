PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A vehicle ended up on its roof on a set of train tracks following a crash overnight in Pawtucket.

The crash took place just before 1 a.m. Friday near the intersection of George Bennett Highway and Campbell Street.

An ambulance was seen leaving the area, but no word at this time on any injuries.

12 News is working to gather details. Check back for updates as we learn more information.