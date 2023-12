NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Power has been restored in North Smithfield after a crash Thursday night knocked down two utility poles.

Crews responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. on Victory Highway.

Hundreds of Rhode Island Energy residents were without power, but the electricity has since been restored.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital, but their condition remains unknown.

No word on what caused the crash at this time.