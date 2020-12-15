Coworker of man found dead off I-295 charged with murder

Jose “Chepe” Aparicio-Mendoza

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police have made an arrest in the murder of a Providence man whose body was found in the area of I-295 late last month.

Jose “Chepe” Aparicio-Mendoza, 31, of Central Falls, is charged with killing Jose Segura, 50, back on Nov. 3. Police say the two men were coworkers as flooring installers.

Hikers found Segura’s body on Nov. 26 at a former rest stop in Lincoln. He was reported missing on Nov. 10.

Aparicio-Mendoza is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on one count of murder.

