Couple charged with robbing Pawtucket market

Erik Reardon (L) and Rebecca Vasconcellos (R) are accused of robbing the West Mart in Pawtucket on Thursday, November 14, 2019. (Reardon Photo: Wareham Police, Vasconcellos Photo: Pawtucket Police)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A couple from Wareham is accused of robbing a Pawtucket market at knifepoint.

Pawtucket police said they arrested Rebecca Vasconcellos, 30, shortly after the robbery Thursday night. Her boyfriend, Erik Reardon, 37, was arrested in Wareham on Saturday.

According to Pawtucket police, two suspects armed with knives and wearing bandanas over their faces entered the West Mart on West Avenue around 10 p.m. Thursday. Police said the clerk tried to fend the suspects off with a baseball bat but one of them managed to get the register open and grab cash.

During the struggle, one of the suspects’ bandanas loosened, revealing a tattoo on her face, police said. Officers located Vasconcellos a short time later and said she matched the description of the female suspect. She was charged with first-degree robbery and conspiracy.

Wareham police said they located Reardon at a home on Maple Springs Road. He tried to escape out a rear slider, according to police, then “violently resisted arrest” when officers cornered him. Police said they had to use a stun gun twice on Reardon to subdue him.

Reardon was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and being a fugitive from justice. In addition, police said he was wanted on two drug warrants out of Boston.

Wareham police also arrested a friend of Reardon on Saturday. According to police, Kimberly Ahearn, 39, of Methuen, was sitting in a car outside the home. Police said she drove at officers when they approached her car, clipping one of the officers with the driver’s side mirror. Officers gave chase in their cruisers and stopped Ahearn just before a dead end.

Police said Ahearn was found to be carrying a number of illegal pills. She was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and multiple counts of drug possession. Police said the officer who was struck by the mirror did not seek medical attention.