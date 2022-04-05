PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket police officer accused of unjustifiably shooting a teenager while off-duty last summer is facing new allegations that he harassed a couple and used excessive force on a woman during an unwarranted arrest back in 2019.

Emily and Francisco Rodrigues have filed a federal lawsuit seeking damages and a jury trial, accusing Officer Daniel Dolan of physically assaulting Emily while conducting an “unreasonable search and seizure,” according to court documents obtained by 12 News.

In the complaint, the couple said they encountered Dolan while out running errands on April 2, 2019. They claim he first harassed Francisco inside a store on West Avenue, then followed Emily to a nearby park where she had fled in fear of Dolan, who appeared to have “lost control of himself.”

It was there Dolan grabbed Emily, started “swinging her around like a rag doll” and pinned her up against a fence while groping her, according to the complaint. Once Francisco and several onlookers approached them, the couple said Dolan took out his stun gun and told them to back off before handcuffing Emily and throwing her into his cruiser, causing her to hit her head.

When Emily asked why she was being arrested, the complaint said Dolan told her “resisting arrest, obstructing, and disorderly conduct,” all of which she was eventually charged with.

The complaint stated these “baseless misdemeanor charges” hung over the woman’s head for more than two years. The case was eventually resolved without a conviction.

The couple said they “suffered and continue to suffer great emotional harm” following the incident, noting they’ve since moved to Rehoboth because they felt unsafe in Pawtucket, where they had lived for their entire lives up until that point.

The city of Pawtucket is also named as a defendant, since the couple claims it failed to “adequately hire, train, supervise and discipline its officers for misconduct,” pointing to this incident and several others involving Dolan.

Dolan faces three counts of felony assault after a state investigation found he was unjustified in shooting a teenage boy in West Greenwich. Investigators said Dolan, who was in plain clothes and driving his personal truck, tried to stop the boy’s vehicle and fired one shot when the boy drove off.

The boy, who was struck in the arm, said he didn’t stop because he didn’t believe Dolan was a real officer.

The Rodrigues’ complaint also mentions Dolan’s arrest last month on domestic violence charges. Court records show, however, that those charges have since been dismissed.

Dolan is currently suspended without pay from the Pawtucket Police Department.

His attorneys have not yet responded to 12 News’ requests for comment.