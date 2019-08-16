Correctional officer accused of driving into crowd at Wyatt protest resigns

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — A correctional officer at the Wyatt Detention Center has resigned amid an investigation into an incident that occurred during a protest outside the facility Wednesday night.

Captain Thomas Woodworth resigned Friday afternoon, according to a spokesperson from the facility. In a photo sent to Eyewitness News from the organizer of the protest, Woodworth was seen behind the wheel of a pickup truck that abruptly drove into a crowd of protesters.

The demonstration – organized by the Jewish youth group “Never Again Action” – began hours before the incident when hundreds of protesters marched to the facility following a rally at Jenks Park and Cogswell Tower.

The prison has been under scrutiny for months after entering an agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to house detainees while they await trial. At last check, approximately 139 federal immigration detainees are currently being housed at Wyatt.

Protesters stood in front of the entrance to the facility, holding hands to form a chain. Another group of protesters sat in the middle of the road, blocking off access to a staff parking lot.

A few hours into the protest, video obtained by Eyewitness News showed a pickup truck abruptly driving into the seated protesters, hitting some and sending others running.

Eyewitness News later learned it was Woodworth who was at the wheel.

Protesters then made attempts to stop the truck from driving away by surrounding it. At that point, several officers were seen on video misting the crowd with what appears to be pepper spray after asking them to move away from the truck.

On Thursday, Woodworth was placed on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation into the incident.

The facility is conducting its own “top to bottom” review of what happened and the correctional officers’ response during the incident.

The Rhode Island Attorney General’s office said they are working with Rhode Island State Police to conduct their own investigation into the incident.