PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man pleaded guilty to selling crack cocaine while on supervised release from a previous conviction, according to United States Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Cunha said Estefano Lobo, 30, was arrested back in March after detectives saw him make “a hand-to-hand crack cocaine delivery to another person.”

The detectives were surveilling Lobo as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, according to charging documents.

Lobo was taken into custody shortly after the drug deal and charged with possessing cocaine base with intent to distribute and possessing cocaine with intent to distribute.

Cunha said Lobo had 1.35 grams of crack cocaine on him at the time of his arrest, and a court-authorized search warrant of his home uncovered 98.45 grams of cocaine powder, 19.44 grams of crack cocaine and “tools typically associated with processing cocaine powder into cocaine base.”

Lobo admitted to federal agents following his arrest that he had been processing cocaine powder into crack cocaine for months and selling it, despite his previous conviction on federal gun and drug charges, according to Cunha.

Lobo is scheduled to be sentenced January 5, 2023. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release.