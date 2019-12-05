Convicted child rapist moves again, relocates to Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Just days after police executed a search warrant at his Cranston home, convicted sex offender Richard Gardner has moved out of the city.

Lincoln police confirm Gardner went to the police department Wednesday to register with the agency, as required by law.

“Gardner is an unclassified sex offender because his case pre-dates Megan’s Law. The Lincoln Police Department is not permitted to make a community notification or publicly disclose his address,” police said in a release. “Mr. Gardner is complying with the terms of his probation. The department will ensure Mr. Gardner remains in compliance with his registration requirements.”

Gardner, 53, was convicted of sexually assaulting children in Warwick and Massachusetts in the late 1980s. He initially moved to the Washington Park neighborhood in Providence when he was released from prison last October. However, his presence there sparked protests and at least two cases of vandalism. He ended up moving to Cranston, registering his address with police on Nov. 1.

Detectives and members of the Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at Gardner’s home last Friday morning after police received a tip that child pornography was being stored at the location and in Gardner’s possession.

Police seized a cell phone, digital media storage device and documents from the home, which are currently being forensically analyzed.

Gardner has not been arrested nor charged with a crime in relation to this ongoing investigation.