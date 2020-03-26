Live Now
Connecticut state trooper arrested on assault charge in Pawtucket

Blackstone Valley

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Connecticut State Police trooper has been suspended after he was arrested in Pawtucket on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Trooper Marwing Pena is expected to be arraigned on the charges Thursday in Providence District Court, according to Connecticut State Police.

Upon learning of Pena’s arrest, a supervisor seized his department-issued firearms, badge, identification and cruiser, state police said, adding that Pena has been a member of the department since October 2018.

An internal affairs investigation is underway.

Providence

