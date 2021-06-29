Conn. man to serve 4 years in prison for robbing, assaulting Twin River patron

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Connecticut man will serve four years behind bars after pleading no contest to robbing and assaulting a patron at Twin River Casino in Lincoln two years ago.

Isaiah Snell, 27, of Putnam, Conn., is charged with one count of first-degree robbery of a person over 60 and one count of assault on a person over 60 causing bodily injury, according to the office of Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Prosecutors said Snell first saw the victim counting a large sum of money on the casino floor. He then decided to follow the man into the parking lot.

Snell confronted the man, yelled that he had a gun, and demanded the cash, according to prosecutors.

When the victim tried to escape, prosecutors said Snell punched him and knocked him to the ground. He then took the man’s $1,500 in cash and ran off.

Lincoln Police tracked Snell down by studying surveillance video.

“Every Rhode Islander should feel safe in all aspects of their lives, whether it be in their homes or as a patron of local businesses,” Neronha said. “Under state law, the penalties for assaulting a person 60 and over are increased to protect older Rhode Islanders from those who target this part of our community, and the significant sentence here reflects this.”

Snell was sentenced June 23 to eight years at the ACI, with four years to serve, and the rest suspended with probation. If Snell faces any new charges after that, he’ll return to the ACI.

The court also ordered Snell to pay $1,500 back to the victim and undergo substance abuse counseling.