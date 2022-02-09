Congress approves bill to name RI post office after fallen soldier

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A bill to rename a local post office after a soldier who died while serving the country nearly five years ago is heading to President Joe Biden’s desk.

Once the bill is signed, the post office located at 42 Main Street in Slatersville will be named the “Specialist Matthew R. Turcotte Post Office.”

Turcotte was a lifelong resident of North Smithfield and enlisted in the U.S. Army while attending North Smithfield High School where he was the co-captain of the football team. After graduating in 2015, he reported for basic training at Fort Benning in Georgia.

He was just 20 years old when he was killed during a live-ammunition training exercise at Fort Carson in Colorado on Aug. 23, 2017.

“We are forever grateful for Matthew’s devoted service to the nation. He died in the line of duty and naming this post office after him is a way to honor and remember him. As a soldier, Matthew upheld and defended the values we hold dear. This will be a lasting tribute to his service, sacrifice, and love of his community,” Sen. Jack Reed said. “We salute Matthew and the Turcotte family.”

During his time in the military, he was deployed to Kosovo and earned numerous awards and medals for his service.

He is survived by his wife, parents, and two sisters.

Reed’s office said after the bill is signed into law they will schedule a special ceremony and plaque dedication in the spring.