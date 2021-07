PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A community pool in Pawtucket is finally opening today after a lifeguard shortage caused a delay.

The Fairlawn Veterans Memorial Park Pool is opening at 11 a.m.

City employees, including first responders, have stepped in to serve as lifeguards.

Plouffe’s Diner and Pub will be serving up free burgers and hot dogs and Palagi’s will be handing out free lemonade.

The pool will be open seven days a week through August 28.