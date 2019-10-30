Commerce Corp. meeting Wednesday on McCoy, Pawtucket revamp plans

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A dedicated committee at the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation has another meeting Wednesday on proposals for the redevelopment of Pawtucket’s downtown core and future use of McCoy Stadium, once the Pawtucket Red Sox depart for Worcester.

City and state leaders have indicated they favor proposals centered around sports.

Earlier this week, as Target 12 confirmed, Pawtucket’s mayor and Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor briefed General Assembly leaders on the ideas being considered.

Commerce spokesperson Matt Sheaff said Tuesday the committee is still narrowing down the six proposals — two of which include baseball components, two which include soccer, and two others which include, respectively, a music industry hub and a family entertainment center.

A final decision and announcement is expected in the coming weeks.