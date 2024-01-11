CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — The aftermath of this week’s storm is still widely visible on Westwood Drive in Cumberland, where a gaping hole remains in the middle of the roadway.

The heavy rain and subsequent flooding Tuesday night into Wednesday caused a section of the road to collapse at West Sneech Brook.

Joseph Duarte, the town’s Department of Public Works director, initially said they expected to have the road back open by Friday, but that’s no longer the case because of an exposed gas main.

Duarte told 12 News that he met with Rhode Island Energy’s gas division on Thursday. The main is secure for the time being, according to Duarte, but with more rain in the forecast for this coming weekend, DPW crews won’t be able to make permanent repairs until early next week.

In an effort to prevent further flooding, Duarte said they’ll do their best to dam up the water on the upstream side of the road.