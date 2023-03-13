PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island-based developer is setting in motion plans to turn the former Memorial Hospital into a multi-use site.

Michael Mota, managing partner for Memorial Real Estate Group, said they plan to build offices, affordable housing, a restaurant, and a gym at the hospital, which has been vacant for years. The offices will be used as collaborative workspace.

“Lobby area will be a creative workspace, a co-op workspace where someone has one business or one employee or if they have 40 employees,” Mota said.

Plans from Lockwood Development Partners and Veteran Services USA to turn the building into affordable housing for veterans surfaced in 2019 but later fell through. 12 News reached out to Lockwood for comment and is waiting to hear back.

Mota said they hope to continue with Lockwood’s plan and are coordinating with the state for additional funding. The project is expected to cost $70 million and is currently self-funded.

“I really liked [Lockwood’s] plan, so our team came together with the banks that previously funded the project,” Mota said. “We’re going to do a very similar concept, we’re going to create affordable housing roughly around 300 to 350 units.”

Amos House currently runs a family shelter at the site and Mota said they will remain. Thirty families were displaced in December 2022 after the building sustained water damage from a sprinkler malfunction.

“On the state side with Amos House, that is a state-funded program which is a wonderful program that houses families, we’ll be working with the state for that portion,” Mota added.