Breaking News
North Providence music teacher charged with child porn possession

Climbing 110 floors: Manville Fire Department honors first responders on 9/11

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Firefighters from Manville Fire Department honor the fallen of the 9/11 attacks by climbing 110-floors in full firefighting gear.

MANVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — The attacks on September 11th, 2001 claimed the lives of more than 3,000 people, of which 343 were New York City firefighters.

To honor those brothers and sisters who paid the ultimate price, firefighters from Manville Fire Department climbed 110 floors Wednesday night – which was the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

They dressed in full gear and went to Planet Fitness in Woonsocket where they climbed on a stepping machine.

Courtesy: Manville Fire Department

Torry Gaucher is heading to the Manville Fire Department to speak those who took part. Send Torry a tweet if you have any questions for the first responders.

We will more tonight on Eyewitness News and on WPRI.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams