Climbing 110 floors: Manville Fire Department honors first responders on 9/11

Firefighters from Manville Fire Department honor the fallen of the 9/11 attacks by climbing 110-floors in full firefighting gear.

MANVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — The attacks on September 11th, 2001 claimed the lives of more than 3,000 people, of which 343 were New York City firefighters.

To honor those brothers and sisters who paid the ultimate price, firefighters from Manville Fire Department climbed 110 floors Wednesday night – which was the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

They dressed in full gear and went to Planet Fitness in Woonsocket where they climbed on a stepping machine.

Much respect to the Manville Fire Department for climbing 110 flights in full gear last night @PlanetFitness, honoring those who sacrificed their lives on #September11th 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YhhWAKeldm — Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) September 12, 2019

Courtesy: Manville Fire Department

Torry Gaucher is heading to the Manville Fire Department to speak those who took part. Send Torry a tweet if you have any questions for the first responders.

