City of Pawtucket, police handing out 13,000 free masks

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Pawtucket Police Department, along with the city, are handing out 13,000 free blue medical masks to residents on Saturday.

“We need everyone to continue practicing social distancing, but understand that residents have places to go. Wearing a mask or face covering is the next best way to minimizes the spread of the coronavirus,” said Mayor Donald Grebien.

Officials sad the masks are being given out in anticipation of warmer weather and 4th of July festivities.

“As community partners, the Department will have officers handing out masks for the safety of our residents. We must all continue to do our part in raising awareness that this virus is still here,” said Police Chief Tina Goncalves.

Masks will be given out between the hours of 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. across from City Hall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com