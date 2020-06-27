City of Pawtucket, police handing out 13,000 free masks

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Pawtucket Police Department, along with the city, are handing out 13,000 free blue medical masks to residents on Saturday.

“We need everyone to continue practicing social distancing, but understand that residents have places to go. Wearing a mask or face covering is the next best way to minimizes the spread of the coronavirus,” said Mayor Donald Grebien.

Officials sad the masks are being given out in anticipation of warmer weather and 4th of July festivities.

“As community partners, the Department will have officers handing out masks for the safety of our residents. We must all continue to do our part in raising awareness that this virus is still here,” said Police Chief Tina Goncalves.

Masks will be given out between the hours of 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. across from City Hall.