City of Pawtucket hands out free face masks

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Pawtucket distrusted thousands of free reusable cloth masks to people in the community.

Members of the Pawtucket Police Department, Pawtucket and Central Falls Health Equity Zone (HEZ), and Project Health CV handed out 10,000 masks across from City Hall Saturday morning.

“Together, we need to continue practicing social distancing and must wear masks or face coverings to minimize the spread of the coronavirus,” said Mayor Don Grebien. “The City is pleased to partner with HEZ and Project Health CV to distribute free masks this Labor Day weekend.”

HEZ has provided tens of thousands of masks to both Pawtucket and Central Falls, Project Health CV and a number of other organizations for free distribution.

“Project Health CV strives to provide care to those who otherwise do not have access. Our commitment to the Beat COVID-19 initiative aligns with our mission and we are seeing positive results in our collaborative efforts,” said Project Health CV Director of Operations Elizabeth DaMoura Moreira, MHA. “We want our community to know that we are present and will continue to provide the needed resources to ensure we are safe!”

People looking for access to free coronavirus tests, educational support on how to safely isolate, and resources to overcome hardships associated with the coronavirus pandemic are urged to call the BEAT COVID-19 call line at 855-843-7620.