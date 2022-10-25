CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire Monday night displaced the residents of a home on Torrey Road in Cumberland.

Town Fire Chief Nicholas Anderson said the fire was electrical in nature and may have been sparked by a lightning strike from the storm. The neighborhood had just lost power when the fire started around 10 p.m. The homeowners were outside turning on their generator at the time.

The bulk of the fire was contained to the attic, according to Anderson, and firefighters were able to quickly knock it down, despite having to call in mutual aid.

“The reason for this response is there are no hydrants in this area, so we had to bring water with us,” Anderson told 12 News. “It was a bit more of a response than we would normally have for such a fire, but we had to call for help early on due to the lack of water.”

No injuries were reported, and the official cause of the fire remains under investigation.