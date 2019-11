NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Hazmat technicians worked for hours to clean up a chemical spill inside of a North Smithfield transfer station Tuesday evening, according to fire officials.

The incident occurred at the Link Environmental Transfer Station on Canal Street.

Fire officials tell Eyewitness News multiple containers of hydrochloric acid spilled and were leaking inside the building.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the containers to spill or if anyone was injured.