WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating an overnight crash that claimed the life of a Central Falls woman.

Police said the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday on I-95 North in West Warwick, just south of the Route 2 off-ramp. Troopers arrived to find the vehicle left the highway, rolled over and hit a tree.

The driver, 25-year-old Beatrice J. Batista, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, police noted.

A witness told police the vehicle was traveling in the right lane when the driver lost control, possibly due to the wet road conditions.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.