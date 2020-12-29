Central Falls will be first RI population to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, senior Clinical Research Nurse Ajithkumar Sukumaran prepares the COVID-19 vaccine to administer to a volunteer, at a clinic in London. U.K. researchers said Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020, they are preparing to begin a controversial experiment that will infect healthy volunteers with the new coronavirus to study the disease in hopes of speeding up development of a vaccine. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Starting Wednesday, a limited number of Central Falls residents will be able to receive the coronavirus vaccine, according to Mayor James Diossa.

Diossa said he’s been working closely with the R.I. Department of Health to determine which populations are most at-risk and should receive the vaccine first.

He said the first round of vaccinations will be administered to residents of the Central Falls Housing Authority. Those residents were recently provided with information on how to sign up to receive the vaccine.

“This week, we will be able to take a step in the right direction to beat COVID-19 in Central Falls, starting with some of our residents at high-risk for contracting and suffering from the disease,” Diossa said.

Joseph Wendelken, a spokesperson for the R.I. Department of Health, said 1,500 vaccines have been allocated to Central Falls and more will be made available as needed.

Later this week, Wendelken said vaccines will be made available to more Central Falls residents. He said they plan to begin offering vaccines at a pharmacy in the city, though he did not specify which one.

He also said the Blackstone Valley Community Health Center would begin “vaccinating a portion of their staff, as well as patients and some community members,” later in the week as well.

The city is one of the communities in Rhode Island that’s been hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.