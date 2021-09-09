Central Falls unveils new slogan: ‘Diversity that Inspires’

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s smallest city has a new slogan. Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera said Thursday that her city will now carry the tagline “Diversity that Inspires.”

The new slogan is meant to honor the city’s distinction as Rhode Island’s most ethnically diverse city. The city of 20,000 people occupies just 1 square mile.

“This beautiful city where many people call home, is now brighter than ever and rich with diversity,” Central Falls City Council President Jessica Vega said. “This branding is a celebration of how far we’ve come and our resilient spirit in moving forward.”

It became known as the “Comeback City” after emerging from bankruptcy protection in 2012.

The new slogan was selected by an all-volunteer branding committee.

“We’ve moved beyond our days of being known as the ‘Comeback City’ thanks to our hardworking families, businesses, leaders and community members who have helped us grow and evolve in new ways,” Mayor Maria Rivera said. “Central Falls has endless possibilities, opportunities and inspiration right here in our ‘One Square Mile.'”

“As the most diverse community in Rhode Island, our many cultures, languages, and backgrounds offer so much to our residents, visitors and economy, and we wanted to celebrate that on a greater scale with this rebranding,” she continued. “I’d like to thank our sponsors who made this celebratory rebranding possible without the use of any city dollars.”