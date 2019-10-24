Central Falls superintendent: Racial incident at volleyball game a ‘teachable moment’

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — The Burrillville and Central Falls girls volleyball teams faced off once again Wednesday night for the first time since a racially-charged incident occurred at their last match-up in late September.

During the alleged incident, according to Central Falls Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Downey Toledo, student-athletes were reportedly the target of racist taunts from Burrillville fans.

An investigation by the Rhode Island Interscholastic League led to Burrillville High School being placed on probation for unsportsmanlike behavior. Downey Toledo said two districts worked together throughout the entire investigation.

“We’ve really tried to ensure that it is a conversation that we can have with students,” Downey Toledo said.

Despite all that’s unfolded, Downey Toledo said the school did all they could to ensure Burrillville players felt welcome in Central Falls Wednesday night, adding that the student-athletes were provided escorts to and from their bus.

“We certainly were wanting to make sure that the other team felt comfortable and welcome as we would host any team,” Downey Toledo said. “They asked for some additional precautions, and thankfully, it was all simply that.”

Downey Toledo said she hopes this is a teachable moment for everyone involved.

“We’re pleased that while a very unfortunate situation occurred – ultimately we’re educators, so we’re hoping to have a lot of good lessons learned coming out of it,” Downey Toledo said.

Downey Toledo said she’s heard from superintendents in other districts who have initiated discussions about the incident with students in an effort to promote diversity and acceptance.