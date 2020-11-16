CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • Vital Hotlines   
Central Falls restaurants, bars ordered to temporarily close dining rooms

Blackstone Valley

An empty restaurant (Nexstar, file)

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Central Falls Mayor James Diossa signed an executive order Monday that would close all dining rooms at restaurants and bars citywide for the remainder of the month.

Diossa said his reasoning is due to the “alarming increase in the number of COVID cases impacting Central Falls residents.”

“The second wave of COVID-19 is proving to be brutal to our state; but especially harsh in our
city as Central Falls residents continue to suffer a disproportionate burden of disease,” Diossa said. “Restrictions like these are difficult for businesses and workers, but we
must do everything we can to preserve the health and safety of our residents and to preserve
human life.”

Starting Thursday, all restaurants and bars must close their dining rooms, both indoors and outdoors.

Under the executive order, the establishments are allowed to remain open for take-out and delivery.

This comes as the state sees a significant uptick in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

“As our case numbers and hospitalizations continue rising, it’s critical that we take targeted
interventions in our hardest-hit communities,” Gov. Gina Raimondo said. “I want to thank
Mayor Diossa for his leadership during this crisis and his commitment to the health and safety of
his constituents.”

As of right now, restaurants will be allowed to reopen their dining rooms after Nov. 30.

Providence

