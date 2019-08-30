Central Falls reschedules, moves outdoor activities due to EEE risk

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — City officials in Central Falls have joined several other Massachusetts communities in rescheduling outdoor activities to earlier in the day because of the high-risk level of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

There have been four reported human cases of EEE in Massachusetts so far this year, one of which resulted in death.

Earlier this month, two samples of mosquitoes trapped in Central Falls tested positive for the EEE virus. On Thursday, the Rhode Island Departments of Health and Environmental Management confirmed a horse tested positive for EEE in Westerly and had to be euthanized. A pool of mosquitoes collected in the town also tested positive for EEE.

While there hasn’t been a confirmed human case of EEE in Rhode Island, Central Falls Mayor James Diossa said he is canceling and rescheduling outdoor events at the recommendation of the Rhode Island Department of Health.

City officials said Salsa Night scheduled for Friday has been canceled. They’ve also rescheduled and moved the following events:

RJH Summer Basketball League (7-9 p.m) : Moved indoors to Central Falls High School

RJH Summer Basketball League (10 a.m. to 12 p.m.): Moved indoors to Central Falls High School

Central Falls Mundialito Soccer League (4-9 p.m.): Moved indoors to Calcutt Middle School

On Monday, the health department urged schools and municipal leaders to reschedule or relocate games, practices and other outdoor activities that take place from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.