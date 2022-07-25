CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Plans to rename the Central Falls post office in honor of a local activist will finally come to fruition on Monday.

A dedication ceremony for the Elizabeth Buffum Chace Post Office is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Dexter Street facility.

Members of the Chace family are expected to be on hand along with Gov. Dan McKee and all four members of the state’s congressional delegation, who cosponsored the bill signed into law by President Donald Trump back in December 2019.

Born in Rhode Island in 1806, Buffum Chace was a leader in the women’s rights movement, having co-founded the Rhode Island chapter of the Women’s Suffrage Association in 1868, as well as the abolitionist movement, with her Valley Falls home serving as a stop on the Underground Railroad.

“An activist in every sense of the word, Elizabeth Buffum Chace was a champion for equality and a passionate advocate for justice,” U.S. Sen. Jack Reed said in 2019.

“In her day, Elizabeth Buffum Chace was recognized for being ‘the conscience of Rhode Island,” he continued. “Her work in the anti-slavery movement and pioneering efforts on behalf of women’s rights, children, and workers still resonates. Naming this post office in her honor is further recognition to her many contributions.”