CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are looking for the person who robbed a gas station in Central Falls.

The incident occurred Thursday night at the Speedpay Food Mart on Lonsdale Avenue.

Police say the robbery appears to be similar to the one that occurred in Attleboro Wednesday night. In that incident, a clerk said a man pulled out a firearm and demanded money and rolling papers.

The Attleboro suspect was described as a Black man wearing a hooded sweatshirt, mask and gloves.

The Central Falls Police Department is working closely with the Attleboro Police Department.