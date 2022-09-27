CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Police say they will provide an update Tuesday morning on the hours-long standoff in Central Falls.

Residents were told to evacuate from their Tremont Street homes around 4:30 p.m. Monday as police tried to get a barricaded man to surrender.

12 News plans to stream the 10 a.m. briefing live right here on WPRI.com and in the WPRI 12 news app.

Flor Rivera told 12 News she saw officers in ballistic vests with their guns drawn and heard them attempting to make contact with the suspect over a loudspeaker.

The standoff ended around 9 p.m. after the man, who has not yet been identified, walked out the front door with his hands behind his head.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the standoff.