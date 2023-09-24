CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Central Falls are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night.

The incident happened at the intersection of Dexter St. and and Sumner Ave. just after 9 p.m.

Investigators say the victim, who is only being identified as a Hispanic man in his 20’s, was walking to his car after leaving work, when he was shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the victim worked at a nearby barbershop and the suspect was waiting for him when his shift ended.

“At this point, all indications are leading to this being a targeted event and that this victim was targeted, yes,” said Captain Craig Viens of the Central Falls Police Department.

Police tell us no one is in custody right now, but detectives are working on a few leads.

They also say they’re still unsure what lead up to the shooting.