Central Falls Police hold annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ Christmas event

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Members of the Central Fall Police Department joined twenty students for their second annual “Shop with a Cop” Christmas event.

12 News was there as officers handed out a $100 gift card for each student to spend at Walmart in Providence.

“This means a lot to the Central Falls Police Department in addition to the public that they serve. Interacting with the community is a basic function of what we do,” Police Chief Anthony Roberson said. “So when there’s not a call for service going on or we’re not responding to an incident we like to be proactive in engaging with the students and the families as well. So we get to know them, they get to know us.”

The program is made possible through a partnership with Walmart and local community organizations.

The police department also took students out shopping earlier this school year for their first every back to school event.