CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Central Falls officials are expected to provide an update Tuesday morning after a man was shot and killed over the weekend.

Police responded to the intersection of Dexter Street and Sumner Avenue around 9 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.

Investigators say the victim, who has only been identified as a Hispanic man in his 20s, left work and was walking to his car when he was shot multiple times

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives believe the victim worked at a nearby barbershop and the suspect was waiting for him when his shift ended.

No arrests have been made.