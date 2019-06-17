Central Falls police arrest 5 after seizing illegal narcotics, firearm

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Members of the Central Falls Police Department special investigative unit seized illegal narcotics, a firearm, money, and digital scales after executing a court-authorized search warrant, officials said.

Police say during the past week, various amounts of cocaine and marijuana were seized from multiple properties around the city.

Maurice Brown, 36, Albert Brown, 25, and John Davis, 60, were all arrested and charged with manufacturing with intent to deliver schedule I/II, possession of schedule I/V, controlled substance conspiracy and distribution of a controlled substance near a school zone.

Andre Pedigo, 19, faces possession of marijuana and weapons charges.

Additionally, officials say Elizabeth Whipple, 25, was arrested on a warrant from Attleboro and faces fugitive from justice charges.

Officials say all five subjects were held and arraigned at 6th District Court in Providence.