Central Falls native Viola Davis gives back to her alma mater

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Central Falls High School recently received a lot of love from an Academy Award-winning alum.

Actress Viola Davis, a Central Falls native, donated $10,000 to the school’s theater program.

Davis donated the money to support the school’s International Thespian Society, a program run by her sister Dr. Deloris Grant.

Davis considers her donation as a thank you gift to the program that she said helped inspire her career on the big screen.

“The arts are so incredibly important to the students at Central Falls High School. It’s our way of communicating artistic ability here at the highs school,” Grant said.

Grant said the money will be used to fund school productions, scholarships, field trips and travel expenses for competitions, among many other important investments.

Davis, who starred in “The Help” and ” has been supporting both the city and the high school for the past several years. She has also donated money to the city’s Adams Memorial Library, the Central Falls High School chess team and the Segue Institute for Learning charter school.

Davis was also present for the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Blackstone Valley Community Healthcare Neighborhood Health Station.

Davis isn’t the only person who has recently provided monetary support for the high school. Mayor James Diossa teamed up with other local leaders Thursday to announced a first-of-its-kind participatory budgeting vote for the school.

On Thursday, students were able to have a say in how the school will spend $10,000 ─ which was donated by Diossa’s office.