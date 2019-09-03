Central Falls man sentenced to prison for sex assault, child molestation

PROVIDENCE R.I. (WPRI) — A Central Falls man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for committing acts of sexual violence against two girls, the office of R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Tuesday.

Victor Rodriguez, 36, pleaded no contest Thursday to one count of first-degree sexual assault and one count of first-degree child molestation.

The AG’s office said had the case gone to trial, the state was prepared to prove that Rodriguez forcibly engaged in sexual acts with two juvenile females who were known to him on various occasions between Sept. 2016 and Sept. 2017.

Rodriguez was given a 45-year sentence with 16 to serve at the ACI and the rest suspended with probation, according to the AG’s office. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender, undergo sex offender counseling, and have no contact with the victims.