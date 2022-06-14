PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Central Falls man convicted in a Halloween homicide in Pawtucket was sentenced to life in prison, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office.

Jairo Esdel Galva, 23, was found guilty in 2021 of shooting Joel Rosario at the intersection of Lonsdale and Mineral Spring avenues on Oct. 31, 2020.

Rosario and his friends were out celebrating his birthday on the night of his murder, police said, and Galva was closely following their vehicles as they headed toward Providence to attend a party. According to witness testimony, Galva flashed his high beams several times at the group.

Rosario got out of his car at the intersection and confronted Galva on his passenger-side window. Galva then shot Rosario once in the chest and drove off, according to police.

Rosario was pronounced dead at The Miriam Hospital. Galva turned himself in four days later.

Galva was convicted of second-degree murder, discharge of a firearm when committing a crime of violence resulting in death, discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle, and carrying a pistol without a license.

The AG’s office said Galva received consecutive life sentences for the charges of murder and discharge of a firearm resulting in death, plus concurrent 10-year sentences for the remaining two charges, which will be served consecutive to the life sentences.