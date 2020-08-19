Central Falls man sentenced to 19 years in prison for child molestation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Central Falls man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for molesting an 11-year-old girl, according to the office of Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Amos Robinson, 58, pleaded no contest to one count of first-degree child molestation and was sentenced to 40 years at the ACI with 19 to serve and the remainder suspended with probation.

The AG’s office said had the case gone to trial, prosecutors were prepared to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Robinson molested the victim, who was known to him, at his Central Falls home between 2017 and 2018.

“I am grateful for the victim’s courage, and hope that the well-deserved lengthy sentence imposed on this defendant will bring her some sense of justice and perhaps some small measure of comfort,” Neronha said in a statement.

The court issued a no-contact order between Robinson and the victim, and Robinson was ordered to register as a sex offender and complete sex offender counseling.

