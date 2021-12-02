Central Falls man found guilty in 2020 Pawtucket murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Central Falls man has been convicted of shooting and killing another man during a fight in Pawtucket back in October 2020.

Jairo Esdel Galva, 22, was found guilty of murder and firearms charges in the death of Joel Rosario, 22, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said Thursday. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Rosario was shot around 10:45 p.m. on Halloween night near the intersection of Lonsdale and Mineral Spring avenues. Witness testimony revealed he was out celebrating his birthday and making his way to Providence with some friends when Galva started flashing his high beams at them from behind, the AG’s office said.

When Rosario got out to confront him, Galva rolled down the window and shot him in the chest with a .38 caliber revolver, according to the AG’s office.

Rosario’s friends brought him to The Miriam Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Galva turned himself in four days later after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

After an 11-day trial, the jury found him guilty of second-degree murder, discharge of a firearm when committing a crime of violence resulting in death, discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle, and carrying a pistol without a license.

“This case is another example of how the wide availability of illegal firearms in the hands of those all too willing to use them to settle meaningless disputes can result in tragic consequences,” Attorney General Peter Neronha said in a statement. “Because two people had some apparently insignificant problem with one another, one is now dead, and the other is facing a long prison sentence.”

“Justice has been achieved for Mr. Rosario and his family, and for that I am grateful,” he continued. “And yet there is a broader problem here – the proliferation of illegal firearms among people willing to use them without a second thought – which demands that we in law enforcement continue our proactive efforts to get those guns and those shooters off the street before they can inflict harm on others. I am grateful to Chief Goncalves and the Pawtucket Police Department for their outstanding work throughout the investigation and prosecution of this case.”