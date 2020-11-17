Central Falls man facing several charges in Halloween homicide

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Central Falls man has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of a man in Pawtucket on Halloween night.

Jairo Esdel Galva, 21, turned himself in earlier this month after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Galva is accused of shooting and killing Joel Rosario, 22, of Central Falls, on Halloween night.

Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office said Tuesday Galva was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, discharging a firearm while committing a violent crime resulting in death, committing a drive-by shooting and carrying a pistol without a license.

Galva is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 19 and is currently being held without bail at the ACI.