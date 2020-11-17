Central Falls man facing several charges in Halloween homicide

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Pawtucket Police Department

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Central Falls man has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of a man in Pawtucket on Halloween night.

Jairo Esdel Galva, 21, turned himself in earlier this month after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Galva is accused of shooting and killing Joel Rosario, 22, of Central Falls, on Halloween night.

Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office said Tuesday Galva was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, discharging a firearm while committing a violent crime resulting in death, committing a drive-by shooting and carrying a pistol without a license.

Galva is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 19 and is currently being held without bail at the ACI.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour