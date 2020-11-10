Central Falls man charged in deadly Pawtucket shooting

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Central Falls man was arrested Monday in connection with a deadly shooting that took place last month outside of a Pawtucket car wash.

Julio Cesar Debarros, 36, was arraigned in court Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy, discharge of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, and carrying a pistol without a license or permit.

Pawtucket police allege Debarros was a co-conspirator in the murder of Julius Bell.

Bell, 39, was shot around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, in the parking lot of a car wash on Main Street. He later died at Rhode Island Hospital.

The initial investigation revealed the shooting may have stemmed from a fight between several people, according to police, but it’s unclear at this time whether Bell was involved in the fight or a bystander.

Police said Julio Cesar Debarros is the uncle of Artur Debarros, 24, who was also wanted in Bell’s murder. When police went to Artur Debarros’ home last week with an arrest warrant, they found him in the bathroom with a fatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound.